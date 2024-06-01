Brendan Galloway reveals how Wayne Rooney convinced him to extend his contract at Plymouth Argyle

Brendan Galloway has revealed how Plymouth Argyle’s new coach Wayne Rooney convinced him to extend his contract at the English Championship club.

Galloway signed a new deal on Friday and will remain at Argyle until 2026.

His last deal was set to expire at the end of June.

The contract talks were delayed as the negotiations were based on whether Argyle successfully retain their Championship status.

This stirred up interest from other Championship teams – Coventry, Middlesbrough and Blackburn – who looked at pouncing on the chance to sign the Warriors international on free transfer.

After Plymouth survived the relegation, both parties started the talks and reached a deal.

According to Galloway, it was Rooney’s arrival that rubber-stamped his decision to extend the contract.

“The main thing was the club overall, that made my decision,” the 28-year-old told Argyle TV after signing his new contract.

“But I think with the new gaffer coming in, that was a factor as well. He was a great player, a great coach – he’s a serial winner.

“Working with someone like that, he’ll only bring that winning mentality to us. I think that he’ll instil that into us: that hard work, that mentality and that willingness to win.

“I think that we can improve massively under him. We can now reach that next step with him.”