Zimbabwean youngster signs first professional contract at Burnley

Zimbabwean youngster Vernon Masara has signed his first professional contract with English side Burnley FC.

Masara, 17, signed the contract on the backdrop of an impressive campaign after scoring 21 goals in all competitions across the U21s and U18s age groups, with his performances enough to earn him the Academy Player of the Season award.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and I’m really happy,” Masara said on Burnley website after signing the deal.

“I’ve been working hard for many years and all that effort has now paid off. I’ve been with Burnley since I was nine years old and it’s been a good journey, often playing up an age group against bigger people.

“Being full time now I’ve played a lot of football in the past year, but I’ve really enjoyed the change.

“One thing that I did have to implement into my game at the start of the season was working harder off the ball and ever since I’ve been doing that, my game’s improved.”