Jose Mourinho in verbal agreement to takeover at Turkish Super Lig side

Jose Mourinho is set to join Fenerbahce after being sacked by Roma in January.

The 61-year-old will replace Ismail Kartal, who left Fenerbahce on Friday after they finished second in the league to city rivals Galatasaray, despite losing just one game and recording 99 points last term.

Mourinho will sign a two-year deal after verbally agreeing to take charge of the Turkish Super Lig side.

Fenerbahce teased the Portuguese gaffer’s appointment in a video on X.

Mourinho has won 21 major honours across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, while he took Tottenham to the Carabao Cup final before being sacked in 2021.