Update on Warriors camp ahead of Lesotho game

The Zimbabwe national team will begin their camp on Sunday evening in Jo’burg, South Africa.

The Warriors are scheduled to play Lesotho on 7 June at Orlando Stadium in Jo’burg.

Some of the players selected have already arrived, while others will flock in later on.

The likes of Tawanda Maswanhise and Shane Maroodza – both based in the UK – are now in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the national team was forced to use a neutral venue for the game against Lesotho due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.

All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers last November.

The Warriors had to host Nigeria in Rwanda on matchday 2 of the campaign.