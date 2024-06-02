Warriors squad for COSAFA Cup named

Jairos Tapera has named his squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa in July.

The squad is composed mostly of fringe players and a couple of UK-based stars such as Macauley Bonne and Miley Tavaziva.

Shane Maroodza and Joey Phuthi, who are in the other Warriors selection for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers set for this month, have also been named in the COSAFA Cup squad.

Here is the squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos).

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds).

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joel Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Mtokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel).

FORWARDS

Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel).