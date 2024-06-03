Jairos Tapera meets Warriors team for the first time

Newly-appointed Warriors’ interim coach Jairos Tapera has met the national team players for the first time ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Tapera was appointed to the post over a week ago to take charge of the team’s games against Lesotho and South Africa, and the COSAFA Cup in July.

The Manica Diamonds gaffer and his assistants have met the players on the first day of the camp in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Technical director Sunday Chidzambwa also attended the meeting.

Setting the tone for an important week for the Warriors.. Head Coach Jairos Tapera conducting his first team meeting. #bayawabaya🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/srMIdBwZcW — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) June 3, 2024

The Warriors are scheduled to play Lesotho on 7 June at Orlando Stadium in Jo’burg.

The national team was forced to use a neutral venue for the game due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.

They will then face South Africa four days later in Bloemfontein.