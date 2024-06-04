Marshall Munetsi wary of Lesotho’s threat in WCQ

Warriors stand-in captain Marshall Munetsi is aware of the threat that Lesotho are posing ahead of Friday’s World Cup Qualifiers Group C clash.

The Crocodiles have picked two points in their first two games, playing draws against group favourites South Africa and Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the match, Munetsi said:

“If you see, Lesotho drew with Nigeria and South Africa. So every game is a challenge for us and our main focus right now is Lesotho because they are not pushovers they have a couple of guys that are playing in the South African league so they are a competitive side.”

Munetsi also urged the South Africa-based Warriors fans to come in their numbers and support the team.

The match will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

He added: “I would urge those here in South Africa to come, Orlando is also my home so I know that the majority of the people will be making their way there.”

The national team was forced to use a neutral venue for the game against Lesotho due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.

All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers last November.