Lesotho announce final squad for Warriors clash

Lesotho national team Leslie Notsi has named their final 25-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Lesotho is scheduled to take on Zimbabwe and Rwanda on June 7th and 11th at Orlando Stadium and Moses Mabhida Stadium, respectively.

The bulk of the squad is made of local based players with captain Sekhoane Moerane, Tswarelo Bereng and Teboho Letsema, the notable players that ply their trade outside the country.

Experienced defender Thabang Malane make a return to the squad after a long absence having last played for Likuena at the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

Lesotho final squad: