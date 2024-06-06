Castle Lager Premiership break cut short

The Premier Soccer League has shortened the Castle Lager Premiership’s three week break following the postponement of the COSAFA Cup.

The COSAFA Cup tournament was initially scheduled to happen from the second weekend of this month.

The tournament will now take place in at a later date in July.

A statement by the PSL confirmed the early resumption of the league:

“This serves to advise that following the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches will now resume on Saturday 15 June 2024.

“An updated fixture schedule will be circulated soon.”