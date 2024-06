Zimbabwe will take on Lesotho on the Matchday three of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The match will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday 7 June 2024.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Broadcast Details

The match will be available to watch on ZBC TV in Zimbabwe.

In South Africa, SABC Sports will show the match live. The channel is available on DTT Decoder (South Africa only) and on Open View.

FIFA Plus will stream the match live but in selected regions.