Live: 2026 WCQ – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Follow our live coverage of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter between Zimbabwe vs Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Lesotho

21′ Goal!!! Lesotho opens the scoring through Rasethuntsa, who scores from a corner kick. Casual defending from Andrew Mbeba.

17′ Zemura delivers a dangerous cross inside the box, no takers and Msendami is too wide but collects the ball. He sends a cut back but evades every one and Zemura picks it again but fails to make anything good out of it.

15′ A quarter of an hour has passed and it’s still goalless. No big chances created so far.

11′ Zim on a quick break with Kadewere and Zemura is at the end of it. He tries to lays it on for Msendami inside the box but Lesotho blocks the short. He picks the ball again and tries to shoot but his effort is too weak.

10′ Free kick to Zim in a dangerous position after foul on Lunga. Mbeba takes but his cross is too low and Lesotho clear the danger.

9′ Munetsi releases a through ball to Kadewere but the striker is muscled off the ball.

7′ Yellow card to Hadebe (Zim).

7′ Play stopped for medical attention after Hadebe fouled Lesotho striker Sera inside the centre circle.

5′ Warriors holding an edge in possession in the early minutes and venturing forward occasionally but are yet to create a chance at goal.

4′ Free kick to Zim after Msendami is brought down near the centre circle in Lesotho’s half.

2′ Chirewa disposes an opponent but the referee blows for a free-kick in Lesotho’s half.

1′ Lesotho kicks off the game. Zim in all green, Lesotho in blue and white.

Zim XI: Benard, Mbeba, Takwara, Hadebe, Lunga, Munetsi, Rinomhota, Chirewa, Zemura, Msendami, Kadewere.

Lesotho XI: Moerane, Matsoele, Rasethuntsa, Makhele, Malane, Lebokollane, Matsau, Fathoane, Thabantso, Sera, Sefali