Remainder: Where to buy tickets for Zimbabwe vs Lesotho game

The Warriors will host Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg this afternoon.

The match will start at 3 pm CAT.

Tickets can be bought on www.ticketpros.co.za and prices are pegged at 20 rands for kids and 50 rands for adults.

The national team was forced to use a neutral venue for this game due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.

All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers last November.

The Warriors had to host Nigeria in Rwanda on matchday 2 of the campaign.