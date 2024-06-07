Warriors squad update as Walter Musona misses training ahead of Lesotho game

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho this afternoon at 3 pm CAT at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on the Matchday three of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The Warriors squad has been camping in Johannesburg since Sunday evening.

All players, except for Brendan Galloway, reported for duty during the first days of the camp.

Galloway is no longer part of the team after sustaining a recurring injury.

The defender was not replaced following his withdrawal.

Midfielder Walter Musona remains doubtful after missing training sessions due to illness.

The Simba Bhora star will be assessed in a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Warriors interim coach Jairos Tapera confirmed the news, saying: “Musona is down due to the flu, he did not train (on Tuesday and Wednesday).

“We will assess him and also we need to wait for the doctors to have an update on his current state.”

Meanwhile, Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa received his Zimbabwean passport and will be available for selection.