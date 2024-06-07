WCQ: Zimbabwe vs Lesotho – Preview, Team News, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho this afternoon on the Matchday three of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The match will be played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Broadcast Details

The match will be available to watch on ZBC TV in Zimbabwe.

In South Africa, SABC Sports will show the match live. The channel is available on DTT Decoder (South Africa only) and on Open View.

FIFA Plus will stream the match live but in selected regions.

What the coaches said:

Zimbabwe’s Jairos Tapera: “I am happy to be with this amazing group of players who are showing a lot of zeal and enthusiasm in representing their country. I should say, I am thrilled with the attitude on display. They are showing that they want to defend the badge and that is a very good sign if you ask me.”

Lesotho’s Leslie Notsi: “We all know that Zimbabwe in our region has been a dominant football country winning COSAFA Cups while most of their players in their squad are based outside their borders, in Europe, South Africa. Playing them is going to demand a lot from us. we are looking forward to that because we are still a work in progress and it’s good to play such matches.”

Zimbabwe Team News:

The Warriors are expected to miss the the services of defender Brendan Galloway. The Plymouth Argyle man had a recurring injury and has missed the camp in Jo’burg. Wolves forward Tawanda Chirewa received his Zimbabwean passport and will be available for selection.

Lesotho Team News:

The bulk of the Lesotho squad is made of local based players with captain Sekhoane Moerane, Tswarelo Bereng and Teboho Letsema, the notable players that ply their trade outside the country. Experienced defender Thabang Malane made a return to the squad after a long absence having last played for Likuena at the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

Form:

Zimbabwe (Last 5)

DDDWL

Lesotho (Last 5)

DDLDWL

Head to Head (Last 5):

Zim: 3W 1D 1L

Lesotho: 1W 1D 3W

FIFA Rankings

Zimbabwe – Positioned 122 with 1143 points.

Lesotho – Positioned 144 with 1047