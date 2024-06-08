“Disappointed” Jairos Tapera rues defensive blunders in Warriors loss to Lesotho

Jairos Tapera was left disappointed and regretting the defensive blunders that cost the Warriors in the game against Lesotho on Friday.

Zimbabwe lost 2-0 to Likuena to end the matchday three of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C on the bottom of the table.

The national team conceded the first goal from a corner kick through an unmarked Rethabile Rasethuntsa in the 21st minute.

Another zonal marking mistake saw Lesotho doubling the lead ten minutes later courtesy of Jane Thabantso.

Despite creating a series of chances in the remainder of the game, the Warriors failed to recover and lost the match.

Speaking after the game, Tapera said: “I am very disappointed with the result. The two goals that we conceded in the first half, I’m not happy at all because they were both due to defensive errors.

“My boys played well in the second half and I am very happy with that performance.

“But it’s a game of football, we needed to respond and win the match.

“I am not disrespecting Lesotho, but we were supposed to beat them given what we have in terms of personnel as compared to them.”