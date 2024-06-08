Marshall Munetsi calls on CAF to introduce VAR after Lesotho loss

Marshall Munetsi has called on CAF to introduce VAR after the Warriors lost 2-0 to Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter played on Friday.

Munetsi, who captained the national team in the game, believes some decisions by the referee influenced the result to some extent.

Zimbabwe had their first penalty appeal turned down in the first half following an apparent handball.

Substitute Tymon Machope also had an appeal turned away in the second half after he was brought down inside the box.

Speaking after the match, Munetsi said: “We need VAR, especially in African football, because even when you to talk to the referee it’s a difficult thing. You try to ask him anything, the next thing he gives you a yellow card.

“For us it’s difficult, we always cry about the situation, but it is also unfortunate because it was not on our side.

“Situations like those happen in football and sometimes I think the referee has also to come and allow us to ask.”

This is the second time that Munetsi has called for the introduction of VAR in Africa.

The Stade de Reims midfielder said the same thing in March when Zimbabwe played Kenya in a friendly.