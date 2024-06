Nyasha Mushekwi has scored his second brace of the 2024 Chinese League One season.

Mushekwi, who plays for Yunnan Yakun, netted the two goals in the 4-1 win against SJZ Gongfu.

The Zimbabwean striker opened the scoring in the second minute before doubling the leaf on the half hour.

He was subbed off at half time.

The 36-year-old now has ten goals as he extends his lead in the Chinese League One Golden Boot race.

Meanwhile, Mushekwi’s other brace was scored last month when he reached eight goals.