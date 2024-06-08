Warriors to change camping base on Sunday

Warriors will set their new camping base in Bloemfontein where their next match is scheduled to take place.

The national team will leave Johannesburg, where they have been based since Sunday, and travel to the new base tomorrow.

Zimbabwe will play South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday on the maychday 4 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

They faced Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday in the third round of the qualifiers and lost the tie 2-0.

ZIFA said: “The squad engaged in their post-match rest and recovery routines.

“The team is scheduled to depart for Bloemfontein tomorrow.”