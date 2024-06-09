Jairos Tapera hopes to bring different game against South Africa on Tuesday

Zimbabwe national team coach Jairos Tapera is hoping to bring a different game against South Africa in their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C meeting on Tuesday.
The Warriors lost 2-0 in their previous encounter against Lesotho on Friday.
According to Tapera, he hopes charges will improve defensively when they face Bafana on Tuesday.
The gaffer said: “The loss (versus Lesotho) is history and against Bafana Bafana, it is a different game altogether.
“…I am sure we might perform differently against Bafana Bafana.”
Tapera added: “We need to work on our defence. We also need to work on set-pieces. We were poor when it came to [defending] the set pieces.”
Tuesday’s game will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.
Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.