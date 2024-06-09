Zororo Phumulani ‘equip’ Warriors ahead of Bafana clash

South Africa based Zimbabwean funeral company Zororo Phumulani have donated training equipment to Warriors ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana.

The country’s senior men’s national soccer team is currently in South Africa, where they resumed their World Cup qualifying campaign with a defeat to Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

In an attempt to offer the Jairos Tapera’s troops support, Zororo Phumulani, who are also paying for 500 supporters to travel to Bloemfontein for the Bafana Bafana show down, made a contribution of training equipment to the Warriors.

Zororo Phumulani’s acting executive financial manager Fungai Moyo said the equipment, handed to ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa and defender Godknows ‘Zizou’ Murwira, was the entity’s way of psyching the Warriors for battle.

“We decided to donate some goodies to the national team. This gesture is aimed at cheering up the team and boosting their spirits ahead of the crucial game against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday,” Moyo told the media.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have arrived in Bloemfontein ahead of the Bafana Bafana clash.

They take on Hugo Broos’ charges at the Free State Stadium at 18:00.