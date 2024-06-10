Bafana coach Hugo Broos predicts tough encounter against Zimbabwe

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has predicted a tough encounter against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana will host the Warriors on the matchday 4 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Broos said he expects a difficult challenge from Zimbabwe, who lost against Lesotho on Friday.

The gaffer said: “We have to win tomorrow (Tuesday) but it won’t be easy.

“Zimbabwe lost 2-0 to Lesotho and the first goal was not a chance but a mistake from the goalkeeper.

“The second goal was a chance but for the rest of the match it was Zimbabwe who were the better team.

“They (the Warriors) are a tough side and have always been a difficult opponent to South Africa.”

Kick-off for the match is at 6 pm CAT.