Gerald Takwara urges Warriors to take different approach against South Africa

Warriors defender Gerald Takwara has urged his teammates to have a different attitude and mentality when they face South Africa on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe will play Bafana Bafana on matchday 4 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C on Tuesday.

Having lost 2-0 their previous encounter against Lesotho on Friday, Takwara highlighted the need for a different approach.

He told ZIFA media: “This game is a big match not only for us but for everyone, Zimbabwean or South African. We played well against Lesotho, but things didn’t go our way.

“So we need to change our ways, attitude and mentality in our next game.”

The defender added: “We have moved on from the Lesotho defeat and everyone (in the camp) is now focused and willing to fight until the end.”

The game will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.