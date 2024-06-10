Injury concern in Warriors squad ahead of Bafana Bafana clash

The Warriors have an injury concern in their squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against South Africa.

Defender Divine Lunga missed the training sessions on Sunday after picking up an ankle injury.

Scans were conducted on Saturday and Sunday to asses the extent of the knock.

Lunga is now a doubt for Tuesday’s match which will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder, Richard Hachiro has been drafted into the Warriors squad ahead of the clash.