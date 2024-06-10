Real Madrid to refuse to play at 2025 Club World Cup, says Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that his club will reject an invitation to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The competition is set to be expanded to 32 teams and will be played across four weeks in the USA between June and July following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Madrid qualified by winning the Champions League title in 2022 and 2024.

But Ancelotti has said the La Liga giants will refuse to participate in the Club’s World Cup that will take place in the USA next year.

“FIFA can forget about it,” the Italian gaffer told Il Giornale on Monday.

“The club and the footballers won’t participate in that tournament. One Real Madrid game is worth €20 million, and FIFA wants to give us that sum for the entire tournament. No way. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation.”

The expanded Club World Cup has also come under heavy criticism from players and FIFPro.

The player’s union says that the tournament threatens the health of the players and the quality of the product, as demands on their bodies mount.