SAFA feared hosting Bafana, Warriors game in Johannesburg because of Zim fans, says Edelbert Dinha

Former Warriors midfielder Edelbert Dinha believes the South African Football Association (SAFA) avoided the idea of hosting the Bafana Bafana’s game against Zimbabwe in Johannesburg to counter the effects of high attendance by the supporters of the away team.

The hosts announced last month that they are taking the game to Bloemfontein, bringing back international football to the city for the first time in over a decade.

According to Dinha, the move was a mind game to frustrate the visiting supporters.

The retired midfielder told SABC Sports journalists Velile Mnyandu:

“These are mind games because if they had decided to play the match at Orlando Stadium or Johannesburg Stadium (both in Jo’burg), Zimbabweans would fill up the whole stadium.

“Taking it to Bloemfontein, I don’t know but we shall see.”

He added: “It’s a match that everyone has been waiting for. Even the players that I have talked with say it’s the game they want to play.

“They don’t want to prove a point, but it’s a game that excites them.”