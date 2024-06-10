Warriors squad update ahead of WCQ clash against Bafana Bafana

Warriors have received a boost ahead of their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against South Africa after Divine Lunga trained on Monday.

The defender had missed the previous training due to an ankle injury sustained during game against Lesotho on Friday.

In an update, ZIFA said Lunga took part in Monday’s evening training session at the match venue, Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Richard Hachiro, who was drafted into the Warriors squad on Saturday, will be available for selection on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, national team coach Tapera confirmed that they will be changes to the lineup.

He said: “We will need to play around with the squad and certainly we will make some changes

“Judging from the manner with which we played against Lesotho you will see we really need to tinker with the team a bit.”