Tapuwa Kapini names Bafana Bafana’s danger man ahead of Warriors clash

Former Warriors captain Tapuwa Kapini has named South Africa’s biggest threat ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe.

The game will take place at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

According to Kapini, Bafana Bafana’s captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is the most dangerous player in the team.

The former Warriors goalie explained on X, saying: “I don’t know where to start about tomorrow’s game – South Africa vs Zimbabwe.

“But I think the most dangerous player for SA is Ronwen Williams because of his passing ability to start every move.

“I know people always give credit to the one who give the final assist without looking who started the move.”

Kapini added: “If you can watch all of South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns games, Ronwen is well involved.

“So for me to stop it, Zimbabwe need to go behind the ball and let him start the play with his center backs then we can choose which side to press.”