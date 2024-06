Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named his starting eleven to face South Africa in this evening’s Group C World Cup qualifier.

Zimbabwe take on Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein seeking to bounce back after last Friday’s defeat to Lesotho.

Below is the starting eleven;

1.Geoffrey Chitsumba

2.Godknows Murwira

3.Gerald Takwara

4.Devine Lunga

5.Walter Musona

6.Richard Hachiro

7.Andy Rinomhota

8.Marshall Munetsi

9.Tawanda Chirewa

10.Douglas Mapfumo

11. Munashe Garan’anga