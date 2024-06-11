WCQ: South Africa vs Zimbabwe – Preview, Team News, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

South Africa will host Zimbabwe this evening on the Matchday three of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The game will take place at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Broadcast Details

The match will be available to watch on ZBC TV in Zimbabwe.

In South Africa, SABC Sports will show the match live. The channel is available on DTT Decoder (South Africa only) and on Open View.

FIFA Plus will stream the match live but in selected regions.

What the coaches said:

Zimbabwe’s Jairos Tapera: “We will need to play around with the squad and certainly we will make some changes. Judging from the manner with which we played against Lesotho you will see we really need to tinker with the team a bit.”

South Africa’s Hugo Broos: “We have to win tomorrow (Tuesday) but it won’t be easy. Zimbabwe lost 2-0 to Lesotho and the first goal was not a chance but a mistake from the goalkeeper. The second goal was a chance but for the rest of the match it was Zimbabwe who were the better team. They (the Warriors) are a tough side and have always been a difficult opponent to South Africa.”

Zimbabwe Team News:

Divine Lunga trained on Monday following his recovery from an ankle injury. The defender had missed the previous training session due to the knock which he sustained during the game against Lesotho on Friday.

Richard Hachiro, who was drafted into the Warriors squad on Saturday as Brendan Galloway’s replacement, will be available for selection.

South Africa Team News:

Bafana Bafana have no injury issues and their coach Hugo Broos believes his charges have had enough rest after a gruesome trip to Nigeria four days ago.

He said: “We’ve had three nights of sleep and there shouldn’t be any excuse for Tuesday’s match. Everyone is rested and fresh and I expect the team to collect three points.”

Form (Last 5):

South Africa: LWDDD

Zim: DDWLL

Head to Head Stats (Last 5):

SA: 2W, 1D, 2L

Zim: 2W, 1D, 2L

FIFA Rankings:

South Africa – Positioned 59 with 1407 points.

Zimbabwe – Positioned 122 with 1143 points.