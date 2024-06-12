Manchester United makes final decision on Erik ten Hag future

English Premier League giants Manchester United have decided to extend the stay of their coach Erik ten Hag.

There had been uncertainty over the future of Ten Hag after more than two weeks of waiting for a decision following their 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

United held talks with the 54-year-old on Tuesday.

According to reports in England, senior Old Trafford figures including part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally made the decision keep him at the club

A number of factors influenced Ratcliffe’s decision-making in a ‘lengthy’ review, and negotiations are now set to start over a contract extension.

Ten Hag’s existing United contract runs until next June, with an option to prolong by 12 months.

Meanwhile, United are continuing to be linked with a several players ahead of the window opening – and the decision on Ten Hag should accelerate those plans.