COSAFA confirms new dates for 2024 COSAFA Cup

COSAFA has announced the new dates for the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

The tournament was initially set to happen in mid-June but was postponed.

The regional football body has now announced that the competition will be staged in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

The group stage draw take place on Friday at 11 am (CAT).

The format will again see 12 teams take part, split into three groups of four sides, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

Hosts South Africa, last year’s winners Zambia and Angola, who are the next best placed side according to the FIFA World Rankings, will be the three seeded teams.

Zimbabwe will also be part of the participating teams after returning from FIFA ban.

Madagascar and Mauritius are the two COSAFA nations who have opted not to compete in 2024.