Euro 2024: Preview, Groups, Fixtures and TV Info

The Euro 2024 starts on Friday, and 24 teams will compete to be crowned the champions of Europe.

The 2024 edition marks the return of the tournament to its usual four-year cycle after the 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosts Germany will kick off the tournament as they face Scotland at the Munich Football Arena.

Key Dates

The group stage will run until June 26 with the knockout stage beginning on June 29. The final will be played on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game at Allianz Arena.

June 30 – July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10: Semi-finals

July 14: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin

TV Info

DStv’s SuperSport TV will broadcast all the games live with full build-up and review commentary, as well as match repeats.

Live streaming will be available on DStv Stream app and on Showmax.

Host Cities and Venues

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Olympiastadion, Berlin: 74,461

Allianz Arena, Munich: 70,076

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund: 65,849

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen: 54,740

Waldstadion, Frankfurt: 54,697

MHPArena, Stuttgart: 54,244

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg: 52,245

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf: 51,031

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne: 49,827

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig: 42,959

Groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Friday 14 June

Germany vs Scotland (Allianz Arena, 9 pm CAT)

Saturday 15 June

Hungary vs Switzerland (RheinEnergieStadion, 3pm CAT)

Spain vs Croatia (Olympiastadion, 6 pm CAT)

Italy vs Albania (Westfalenstadion, 9 pm CAT)

Sunday 16 June

Poland vs Netherlands (Volksparkstadion, 3 pm CAT)

Slovenia vs Denmark (MHPArena, 6 pm CAT)

Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, 9 pm CAT)

Monday 17 June

Romania vs Ukraine (Allianz Arena, 3 pm CAT)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Waldstadion, 6 pm CAT)

Austria vs France (Merkur Spiel-Arena, 9 pm CAT)

Tuesday 18 June

Turkey vs Georgia (Westfalenstadion, 6 pm CAT)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Red Bull Arena, 9 pm CAT)

Tournament Format

The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-place finishers will progress to the round of 16. That will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

The Euro 2024 winner will compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions against the 2024 Copa America winner.