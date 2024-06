Zimbabwe have discovered their opponents at the 2024 COSAFA Cup following a draw held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The tournament will be staged in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

The Warriors were placed in Group, along with holders Zambia, Comoros and a nation, whose participation is yet to be confirmed.

The tournament’s format will see the three group winners and the best runner-up advancing to the semifinals.

Full draw: