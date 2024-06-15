FC Platinum on top as Khama Billiat goal spoils party for Manica Diamonds

Ngezi Platinum Stars reduced the gap on the top following their convincing 3-0 win over Chicken Inn.

The defending champions, who had a slow start to the season, are continuing their revival and are now placed on fourth position.

Talent Chamboko scored the opening goal for the hosts on the quarter hour mark before Takunda Benhura doubled the lead ten minutes later.

Obriel Chirinda netted on his debut for Ngezi on the stroke of fulltime to seal the victory.

Chirinda had missed the first fourteen games of the season due to a transfer saga with Dynamos.

In Harare, Khama Billiat was again on target for Yadah, scoring the equaliser in 1-1 draw against Manica Diamonds.

Billiat netted his latest goal in the 75th minute to cancel out Donald Teguru’s first half effort.

FC Platinum moved to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table following their 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Wilfred Muvirimi scored the solitary goal in the first half.

Elsewhere, Simba Bhora beat Arenel 3-0 to move into third place.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 Results:

Ngezi Platinum 3-0 Chicken Inn

Yadah 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 FC Platinum

Simba Bhora 3-0 Arenel