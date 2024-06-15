Nyasha Mushekwi scores another brace in China

Nyasha Mushekwi scored another brace for his Chinese League One club Yunnan Yukun on Saturday afternoon.

Mushekwi scored the two goals in the 3-0 win against Dalian Zhixing.

He netted his first goal of the day in the 51st minute before sealing the victory in the 83rd minute.

The former Warriors international now has twelve goals in his season tally.

Mushekwi, who also scored a brace in the previous round, has maintained the top spot on the Chinese League One top-scorer’s chart with his latest goals.