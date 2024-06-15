Tawanda Maswanhise confirms his Leicester City exit after twelve years at club

Warriors striker Tawanda Maswanhise has confirmed his departure from Leicester City.

Maswanhise, who spent twelve years with the Foxes’ junior sides, announced the exit on Instagram, saying:

“After 12 years at Leicester City, my time has come to an end.

“I want to thank the players and coaching staff throughout my journey at the club. I would also like to thank the fans for their massive support as I really enjoyed representing the club.

“Thanks for the beautiful memories.”

In April, Maswanhise was on trial at a lower division English club Stockport City as he targeted a deal.

Stockport will be playing in the English League One next season after winning the League Two championship last season.