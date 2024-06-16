Chest full draws as Highlanders, CAPS United and Dynamos drop points

Dynamos played a 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba on matchday 15 of the Castle Lager Premiership.

The Glamour Boys had to come from behind after Svinurai Migos broke the deadlock early in the sixth-minute.

They scored through Emmanuel Paga on the hour.

The draw put them on twenty points on position 7.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders were also held to a 1-1 draw against Bikita Minerals.

Bosso led in the match courtesy of Marvin Sibanda’s fifth-minute effort.

However, a goal from Evans Katema brought the matters on level.

Nothing changed in the remainder of the game and both sides shared the spoils.

Telone and CAPS United played 1-1, with the Green Machine failing to win in their fourth game.

Hastings Chapusha opened the scoring before the WiFi Boys equalised through Brian Muza.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 15 Results:

Dynamos 1-1 ZPC Kariba

Highlanders 1-0 Bikita Minerals

Telone 1-1 CAPS United

Results: https://www.soccer24.co.zw/1za8