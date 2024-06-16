Takesure Chiragwi impressed by Obriel Chirinda’s Ngezi debut

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi was impressed by Obriel Chirinda’s debut on Saturday.

Chirinda had missed the first fourteen games of the season due to a protracted contractual dispute between Ngezi and Dynamos.

The dispute was only settled two weeks ago and the forward made his debut for Ngezi as a 35th minute substitute in the 3-0 win against Chicken Inn.

Chirinda scored on the 90th minute to seal the victory for his new club.

Speaking after the match, Chiragwi said, “I’m more than happy, but more importantly it’s also good for him as a player to score after all what happened. He played well, and I couldn’t ask for more. It also gives him confidence going forward.”

Ngezi got the other two goals from Talent Chamboko and Takunda Benhura in the first half.

The defending champions, who had a slow start to the season, are now placed on fourth position following the victory.

Pic: X/Ngezi Platinum Stars