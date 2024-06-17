Zimbabwe’s third Group B opponent at 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament revealed

Zimbabwe’s third Group B opponent at the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa from June 26- July 7 has been revealed.

The Warriors were drawn in Group B along with Zambia and Comoros, with the fourth team missing after Malawi pulled out of the tournament on the eve of the draw.

It has now been revealed that East African nation Kenya will replace Malawi at this year’s edition and will be placed in the same pool with the Warriors.

The Harambe Stars’ participation was confirmed by the Kenyan FA boss Nick Mwendwa, telling Capital FM website:

“CECAFA this year has been cancelled and we are lucky that we have been invited to Port Elizabeth because of our performance. We have not lost this year. This is a great opportunity for us. That consistent work we are putting in, if we support it, we will get results.”

The 2024 COSAFA Cup meeting will mark the second time that Zimbabwe and Kenya have played each other this year.

The two teams met in March during the Four-nation tournament in Malawi and the Warriors lost the match 3-1.