2024 COSAFA Cup format, broadcast info, key dates & groups

The 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

Zimbabwe is set for a return after missing the previous edition due to the FIFA ban.

The Warriors were placed in Group B, along with holders Zambia, Comoros and East African guest Kenya, who replaced Malawi.

How to watch the tournament

All matches will be broadcast live on Fifa+ and across all Cosafa mediums and social media platforms.

No TV Info has been confirmed so far.

Format

Twelve teams were divided into three groups of four.

The sides will play a minimum of three matches and if they advance, a maximum of five.

The three group winners will progress to the semifinals and will be joined by the best placed runner-up.

Key Dates

Group matches will be played from June 26 to July 3, semis on July 5, and the final and the third-place play-off on July 7.

Groups

Group A: South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Botswana.

Group B: Zambia, Comoros, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

Group C: Angola, Namibia, Lesotho, and Seychelles.