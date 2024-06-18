French FA issues update on Kylian Mbappe who suffered broken nose at Euro 2024

The French Football Federation (FFF) has issued an update on Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a broken nose in France’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria on Monday.

The 25-year-old, one of the biggest names at the tournament, suffered the injury when he collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso while challenging for a header.

He was substituted near the end and left the stadium in an ambulance to undergo X-rays.

A statement published by the FFF confirmed the extent of the injury, saying Mbappe had undergone tests at a hospital in Duesseldorf before rejoining the France squad at their base in Paderborn, a two-hour drive to the east.

The statement reads: “Kylian Mbappé has returned to the base camp of the French national team last night after medical tests.

“Mbappé suffered broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf.

“Kylian will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future.

“A mask will be made for Mbappé so he can prepare for return available after a period dedicated to treatment.”

However, it is not clear if that means Mbappe will be able to play in France’s next game, against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.