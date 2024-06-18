Warriors’ fixture schedule at 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament released

Zimbabwe’s fixture schedule at the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa has been released.

The Warriors will return to the regional competition after missing the previous edition due to a FIFA ban. They’re in Group B along with Zambia, Comoros and guest nation Kenya, who replaced Malawi.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

The national team will start their campaign against Comoros on the 27th before facing Zambia three days later.

Zimbabwe will wrap up their Group B games versus Kenya on 2 July.

The games against Zambia and Kenya will be the Warriors’ second meetings against the two sides after facing them at the Four-nation tournament in Malawi in March.

Zimbabwe’s fixtures at 2024 COSAFA Cup:

27 June

Comoros vs Zimbabwe (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3 pm CAT)

30 June

Zambia vs Zimbabwe (Wolfson Stadium, 3 pm CAT)

2 July

Zimbabwe vs Kenya (Wolfson Stadium, 12 pm CAT)