Leon Chiwome agrees to new long-term deal at Wolves

Wolves teenager Leon Chiwome has agreed a new contract to keep him at Molineux until 2028.

According to The Athletic, the Zimbabwean forward will sign the deal that includes an option for a further year.

The publication adds that the 18-year-old will remain part of the senior squad next season and won’t leave on loan.

Chiwome, who joined Wolves’ academy from AFC Wimbledon two years ago, made his English Premier League debut at the end of last season.

He went on to make three EPL appearances that included two starts.

The Warriors hopeful also scored three goals in nine appearances for Wolves under-21s in Premier League Two.