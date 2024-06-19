ZIFA given until Friday to submit Warriors squad for 2024 COSAFA Cup

The Zimbabwe Football Association will have until Friday to submit their final squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup.

The tournament will be staged in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

The Warriors are in Group B along with Zambia, Comoros and guest nation Kenya, who replaced Malawi.

COSAFA said in their regulations for the tournament that were published on Wednesday:

“Coaches will be able to select a preliminary squad of 30 players, which must be cut down to 23 for the final tournament in Durban. Teams may also bring seven officials, including coaches, medical personnel etc. They must submit their final list by June 21.”

Other regulations for the tournament include:

COACHING CREDENTIALS

In line with CAF requirements, all head coaches at the tournament must have a minimum of a CAF Pro, A or B coaching license. Assistant coaches can have a Pro, A, B or C license. The equivalent qualifications from other zones are accepted. Should coaches not have the above, they will not be allowed to sit on the bench during matches.

CHANGE IN FORMAT

Last year saw a departure from previous tournaments with 12 teams competing, split into three groups each containing four sides. It will be the same for 2024. The group winners and best second-placed side from across the three pools will advance to the semifinals. The winner of Group B will take on the winner of Group C, with the top team in Group A to meet the best runner-up.

DECIDING GROUP PLACES

Should two or more teams finish on the same number of points in the pool phase, they will be separated by the result of their head-to-head meetings in the first instance. If this does not provide a conclusion, the next criteria will be goal difference resulting from the group matches between the teams concerned and then greater number of goals scored in all the group matches between the teams concerned. If there is still no clear winner, then goal-difference in all group matches and finally a Fair Play points system in which the number of yellow and red cards are evaluated will be used. Failing that there will be the drawing of lots.

DETERMINING THE BEST RUNNER-UP

The best runner-up across the three groups will be determined as follows. The higher number of points the teams concerned obtained in their group matches, the superior goal difference of the teams concerned and the higher number of goals the teams concerned. If there is still no clear winner then it will come down to Fair Play points of the teams concerned in terms of yellow or red cards accumulated in the pool phase.

EXTRA-TIME/PENALTIES

There will be no extra-time played in the semifinals or the third-place play-off, tied matches will go straight to penalties. However, the Cup Final will have two 15-minute periods of extra-time if the match is all-square after 90 minutes. Should there still be no winner, then penalties will decide the winner.

YELLOW/RED CARDS

If a player receives two yellow cards in the tournament, he will be suspended for one match. However, bookings picked up in the group phase fall away ahead of the knockout phase, unless they receive two yellows in the final pool stage game, in which case the suspension is carried over. If a player receives a red card in a game, he will also serve a one-match suspension. If a player received two red cards in the tournament, he will be suspended for the remainder of the competition and play no further part.

SUBSTITUTES

Teams may make up to five substitutions in a game, though these must be limited to three separate occasions within the match (not including halftime).