Nomadic Alec Mudimu joins new club after returning to Europe

Former Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu has joined a new club after returning to Europe.

The midfielder, who can also play as a defender, was last attached to Tunisian club Olympique de Beja.

He left the North Africans in December after Beja terminated his contract.

Mudimu spent the last six months without a club and has now found a new home in Wales after re-signing with Flint Town United.

The Welsh Premier League side confirmed the 29-year-old’s return, saying: “We are delighted to announce that Alec Mudimu has signed on for the new season. Alec previously played for us at the back of the 2022/23 campaign, when he joined as a free agent.

“Alec is a former Zimbabwean international, who after his short stint at Flint previously, joined Tunisian side Olympique Beja at the beginning of last season, leaving in January this year.”

Flint Town coach added: “I’m pleased to welcome Alec back, after he came in for the last month of games during my first season here. He showed a great attitude then, and I enjoyed working with him, and his experience of playing in this league and also in various other countries will be great for the younger lads.

“He is a very versatile player, and that will be key to us, as we operate on a tight budget, so we need to sign players who can play in numerous positions, and Alec ticks those boxes”