Afcon 2025 to take place in December 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the dates for the Afcon 2025.

The tournament will be staged in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The decision on the dates was made at a CAF Executive Committee Meeting held on Friday.

Speaking after attending the meeting, CAF president Patrice Motsepe said: “I am confident that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be extremely successful and will be the best AFCON in the history of this competition.”

Motsepe also explained why the announcement of the dates for the 2025 Afcon too long.

He added:” The announcement of the dates of the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 took much longer than expected, as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties, in the light of the extensive International and Domestic Match Calendars. CAF is committed to protecting and advancing the interests of African players, playing in football clubs in Europe and worldwide.”

The CAF EXCO also announced the dates for the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

The Wafcon 2024 will start on 5 July 2025 and end on 26 July 2025.