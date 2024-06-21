Kenya announce U23 squad for COSAFA Cup

Kenya have announced an U23 squad that will feature at the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa from 26 June to 7 July.

The Harambe Stars will be under the guidance of Harambee Stars assistant coach Ken Odhiambo.

Odhiambo picked the U23 players to align with the Football Kenya Federation’s vision of providing a platform for the nation’s Emerging Stars to gain international experience and exposure.

Kenya, who replaced Malawi, were placed in Group B along with Zambia, Comoros and Zimbabwe.

Provisional Kenya Squad:

Goalkeepers

Bryne Omondi (Bandari), Brian Bwire (Tusker), Sebastian Wekesa (Kariobangi Sharks), Ibrahim Wanzala (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Defenders

Alphonce Omija (Dhofar, Oman), Paul Ochuoga (Gor Mahia), Boniface Onyango (Tusker), Geoffrey Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Hanniff Wesonga (KCB), Amos Wanjala (Nastic Sports Academy, Spain), Johnstone Omurwa (Portugal), Faiz Opande (USA), Baron Ochieng (Sofapaka)

Midfielders

Wilson Stanley (Kariobangi Sharks), Shariff Musa (Gor Mahia), John Ochieng (Zanaco, Zambia), Anthony Akumu (Unattached), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker), Aldrine Kibet (Nastic Sports, Spain), Bajaber Mohammed (City Stars), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Austin Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Rooney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Patrick Otieno (Posta Rangers), Hassan Beja (AFC Leopards), Emmanuel Osoro (Nzoia Sugar), William Gatimu (Bandari), Fortune Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Kaycie Odhiambo (AFC Leopards)

Forwards

Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Josphat Lopaga (Dynamo Brest, Belarus), Samuel Kapen (Nairobi City Stars), Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Zech Obiero (Leyton Orient, England), George Gitau (Middlesborough, England), Jeremy Bissau (Brooke House College, England)