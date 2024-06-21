Official: Leon Chiwome signs new contract at Wolves as interest from other clubs is revealed

Leon Chiwome has signed a long-term contract at Wolverhampton until 2028.

The Warriors hopeful broke into the Wolves first team last season. He joined the club in 2022 from AFC Wimbledon.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs commented on Chiwome’s new four-year deal, saying: “Leon stepped up last year in a tough time, when we had some injuries, and showed the potential that he has.

“He’s still at the start of his journey, with loads to learn and loads of development still to come, but to secure him to a long-term contract which allows us to go through that development cycle with him is obviously great for the football club.”

Hobbs also revealed that there was interest from other clubs, who were looking to sign Chiwome.

He added: “There’s been lots of interest in him from other clubs, so it’s been a nice one for us to secure and it shows our commitment to him as well as his commitment to us.

“What he experienced last season can only help his development. Making your first Premier League start against an Aston Villa team who were flying at the time, with very expensive centre backs to come up against, would have given him a taste of what’s required and the areas that he still needs to work on, develop and improve.”