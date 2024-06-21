Warriors squad for COSAFA Cup named

Jairos Tapera has named his squad for the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa in July.

The squad is composed mostly of locally-based players and a couple of UK-based stars such as Miley Tavaziva, Shane Maroodza and Joey Phuthi.

Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa has been included following public outcry after he was excluded in the previous selections.

Macauley Bonne, who was in the initial squad, has been dropped.

Here is the squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Isheanasu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Dennis Nhongo (Bikita Minerals)

MIDFIELDERS

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda FC), Leslie Kashitigu (Ngezi Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Tinotenda Meke (Greenfuel), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum)

FORWARDS

Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Never Rauzhi (Bulawayo Chiefs), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Highlanders)

TECHNICAL TEAM

Jairos Tapera (Head Coach)

Saul Chaminuka (Assistant Coach) Takesure Chiragwi (Assistant Coach) Zwanai Kawadza (Goalkeepers Coach) Abraham Mbaiwa (Strength & Conditioning) Idzai Muzondo (Team Doctor)

Lennon Gwara (Sports Massage Therapist) Simon Marange (Performance Analyst) James Makoni (Performance Analyst)

Sunday Chidzambwa (Technical Advisor)