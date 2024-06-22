FC Platinum extend lead at top as Evans Katema continues to shine for Bikita Minerals

FC Platinum have extended their lead on top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after beating Simba Bhora.

The Platinum Boys are now four points clear at the top, thanks to their 1-0 win over the visitors.

Thando Ngwenya scored the winning goal in the 88th minute to give the hosts the lead.

The result put them on thirty-four points, while, Simba remained on twenty-seven.

At Sakubva Stadium, Bikita Minerals came from behind to beat Chicken Inn 2-1.

The Gamecocks opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Michael Charamba.

Liberty Masveura equalised in the 85th before Evans Katema put the hosts ahead.

Katema is now on eight goals and leading the scoring chart.

Ngezi Platinum won 2-1, while Arenel lost by a similar scoreline to Telone.

The game between ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo Chiefs at Nyamhunga Stadium ended in a goalless draw.

2024 Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 16 Results:

FC Platinum 1-0 Simba Bhora

Bikita Minerals 2-1 Chicken Inn

Herentals 1-2 Ngezi Platinum

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Arenel 1-2 TelOne

Results: https://www.soccer24.co.zw/7oiq